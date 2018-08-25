Showers and thunderstorms with the muggies making a comeback

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Say good-bye to our comfortable conditions; the humidity will creep back in today.

Today features a risk of showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain. Clouds will win out with breaks of sunshine from time to time.

We’ll get another chance of showers and storms late evening into Sunday morning before the system moves out. The pick day of the weekend: Sunday with sunshine breaking out in the afternoon.

Here's the Fox 8 Hour Forecast:



Our summer heat and humidity returns at the beginning of the week with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and even 90!

