6-year-old hospitalized after defending friend against bullies

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A 6-year-old Washington boy was reportedly assaulted after standing up to a group of bullies.

Carter says he was attacked by a group of kids around his age at his apartment complex Wednesday afternoon after he confronted them for bullying his friend, according to KOMO.

“They were just bullying him, like beating him up,” Carter told KOMO, “I just told them to stop… and then they did it to me.”

“This bullying needs to stop.” Olympia mom says her 6-yr-old was beat up by several kids when he tried to stand up for a friend. He just got out of surgery where doctors sewed his eye back together. #komonews pic.twitter.com/HqBzDcBo4C — Gabe Cohen (@GabeCohenKOMO) August 24, 2018

The bullies reportedly beat Carter with rocks, sticks and rubbed sand in his eyes. KOMO reports that Carter had a broken arm, several cuts, bruises and a lacerated eye.

Carter reportedly left a Seattle hospital Friday afternoon following a surgery to repair his lacerated eye. KOMO says his arm may still require surgery.

According to KOMO, Olympia Police are investigating the incident. They reportedly have identified the 5-year-old they believe initiated the incident and are planning to involve social services.

Police reportedly told KOMO that “the case was briefly presented to the prosecutor’s office, but due to the age of everyone involved, the case will not result in a criminal referral.”

Carter’s mom, Dana English told KOMO, “Bullying is not okay. There’s no reason to bully someone ever.”

Family friends have started a GoFundMe account to help support Carter and his family during his recovery.