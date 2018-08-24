Weekend weather: Risk of rain Saturday; pick day is Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- A front slides in overnight and a few showers will develop toward daybreak. Say good-bye to our comfortable conditions; the humidity will creep back in as we head into the weekend.

Saturday features a risk of rain in the morning, more of the hit-or-miss variety. Clouds will win out with breaks of sunshine from time to time.

We’ll get another chance of showers late evening into Sunday morning before the system moves out. The pick day of the weekend: Sunday with sunshine breaking out in the afternoon.

Our summer heat and humidity returns at the beginning of the week with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and even 90!

Get weather updates.