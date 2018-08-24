Warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine to kick off your weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A clear, cool, comfortable night ahead with temperatures dipping down into the mid 50’s. A few locations well away from the lake may get as low as 50!

We’ll start the day off Friday with plenty of sunshine, then clouds will work their way back in ahead of our next system. Temperatures Friday will around 80, but comfortable without high humidity.

Don’t worry, we're not expecting rain until Saturday morning so all high school football games in the evening will be dry.

We’re warming back up in a big way as we head into the last week of August! Another 90° day or two is NOT out of the question!

