VIDEO: Pup has so much fun with hose, he brings it inside home

BRIGHTON, Colorado– One woman’s pup is getting a lot of love (and laughs 🤣) after what he did, and it was caught on camera.

Roxy Dinkel of Brighton, Colorado, posted the video of what happened when her dog, Winston, was having so much fun playing with the hose outside, he decided to bring it inside the home!

As you can imagine, it created a bit of a mess.

Watch as Roxy’s other dog, Norman, sneaks out as Winston puts on quite the show.

After several minutes of his own private indoor water park, Winston takes the hose right back outside.