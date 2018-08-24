× Tyrod Taylor suffered dislocated pinky in preseason win over Eagles, report says

CLEVELAND– Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a dislocated pinky finger in Thursday night’s preseason game against the Eagles, reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Cleveland won, 5-0, fueled mostly by the defense and four turnovers.

Taylor went down in the first quarter and ran to the sidelines while holding his left hand. He returned, but stayed in the locker room for the second half and left the stadium before talking with the media.

“Thanks for the prayers Cleveland I’m doing well,” Taylor tweeted Friday morning. He also promoted an appearance at Xhibition on West 25th Street.

