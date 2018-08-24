Two court workers disciplined for mishandling evidence in Alianna DeFreeze case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Two workers with the Cuyahoga County Clerk of Court have been punished for looking through evidence after the trial for the man convicted in the murder of Alianna DeFreeze, a teen girl kidnapped on her way to school and killed.

Jessika Harris was suspended without pay 20 days and Christine Humphrey was suspended without pay for 10 days. Another worker resigned earlier before getting disciplined.

Other workers, including supervisors, were questioned, but no one else was punished.

The evidence from the case had been sent to the clerk’s office to be put into a computer so that lawyers could have access to it for appeals.

The workers were accused of looking at pictures and going through boxes of evidence when they had no need to do that.

The evidence could be critical in appeals of Christopher Whitaker, the man convicted in the case. He was sent to death row.

A disciplinary letter given to the worker facing the longer suspension said she had also posted about the case on social media and did that on county work time.

