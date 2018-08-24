× Troopers seize $3,434 worth of meth during traffic stop in Ashtabula County

ASHTABULA — Ohio State Highway Patrol has filed felony drug charges against a Kingsville man after seizing $3,434 worth of meth in Ashtabula County.

Officials say troopers stopped a vehicle for a stop sign violation on State Route 84 at 12:08 a.m. Troopers reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle during their interaction with the driver.

The driver, 27-year-old Coben Gilliam, voluntarily removed a small bag of marijuana from his pants, according to authorities. They say that “probable cause search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamine, a digital scale, a box of sandwich bags, a snorting straw, and several additional small bags of marijuana.”

According to officials, they seized over an ounce of meth that is valued at approximately $3,434.

Gilliam was charged with two second-degree felonies, a scheduled II substance and trafficking in methamphetamine, as well as a fourth-degree misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana, a minor misdemeanor, according to officials.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says that if convicted, Gilliam could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.

Officials say that last year troopers removed 145 lbs of meth from Ohio’s roadways.