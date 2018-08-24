Three survivors of Pulse nightclub shooting speak out in Akron

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- They survived one of the country’s deadliest mass shootings in modern history and they are speaking in Northeast Ohio.

Tiffany Johnson was bartending at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, the night a gunman opened fire, killing 49 people.

Johnson returned to her hometown of Akron to give a speech for Akron’s Pride Fest Saturday.

She brought along her friends, Christopher Hansen and Javier Nava.

“I had just ordered my last drink. I was sitting up against the wall; I heard the 'pow, pow, pow.' You hear glasses breaking, people screaming,” said Hansen.

Hansen had moved from Sandusky, Ohio, to Orlando just weeks before the shooting.

“It didn’t seem real. Until the pause happens and I turn around look and there is carnage everywhere. That’s when I stayed to help people who are wounded,” said Hansen.

“Twenty seconds when everything started; twenty seconds was when I got a gunshot. I checked my body and stood and tried to hide,” said Nava.

Nava was shot in the abdomen and survived.

However, many of his friends were not so lucky.

And while organizers prepare for tens of thousands of people to attend Akron’s Pride Fest Saturday, these three survivors have a message for everyone there.

“To show love. To show we have strength. We are unbreakable,” said Hansen.

Akron’s Pride festival takes place Saturday, Aug. 25 in Hardesty Park.

