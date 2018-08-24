Three people hospitalized after getaway car crashes into pole

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three people had to be taken to the hospital after crashing into a pole while trying to get away from police.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Union Ave. and E. 76th St.

One person inside the vehicle ran from the scene but was captured after a short foot pursuit, police said.

A second suspect was shaken up from the crash and remained in the vehicle. Police said he was taken into custody at the scene.

Firefighters worked for 30 minutes to remove the third suspect — the driver — from the vehicle.

All three were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. Their names and conditions were not immediately available.

Police said they found a gun inside the SUV.

Officers were called to a house a few minutes before the crash and found one of the men firing shots into the house. That’s when the suspects got into the SUV and drove off.