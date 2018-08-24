Show Info: August 24, 2018
Ukrainian Festival
Food, beer, and music! You’ll get all of that this weekend at The Ukranian Festival in Parma. Nadia Pelz and Deanna Liscyneska Dane join us for some Ukranian cooking.
St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral
August 25th & 26th
5720 State Road, Parma
www.StJosaphatCathedral.com
FREE admission and parking!
Country Maid Ice Cream & Orchards
Natalie spends the hour at Country Maid Ice Cream & Orchards. www.CountryMaidIceCream.com
3252 West Streetsboro Rd., Richfield 44286
Comedian Fortune Feimster
You’ve seen her all over the small screen on shows like Glee, Drunk History and Chelsea Lately. Now you can see her in person this weekend at Hilarities. Actor and Comedian, Fortune Feimster joins us in studio. http://www.pickwickandfrolic.com
the fleur and flour
In the world of event planning food and floral go hand in hand. Kaylee Piper from the fleur and flower shares an easy idea for a table centerpiece. www.thefleurandflour.com
Cleveland National Air Show
The Blue Angels, Wing Walking, and C-130s. You guessed it! It’s time for The Cleveland National Air Show happening Labor Day weekend. Executive Director Kim Dell shares details.
September 1 – 3, 2018
Burke Lakefront Airport
www.clevelandairshow.com
Skin Care for the Family
When it comes to your family’s health skincare should be a priority for all ages. Katie Novotny from Apex Skin shares some important information. http://www.apexskin.com