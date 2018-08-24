× Show Info: August 24, 2018

Ukrainian Festival

Food, beer, and music! You’ll get all of that this weekend at The Ukranian Festival in Parma. Nadia Pelz and Deanna Liscyneska Dane join us for some Ukranian cooking.

Ukrainian Festival

St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral

August 25th & 26th

5720 State Road, Parma

www.StJosaphatCathedral.com

FREE admission and parking!

Country Maid Ice Cream & Orchards

Natalie spends the hour at Country Maid Ice Cream & Orchards. www.CountryMaidIceCream.com

3252 West Streetsboro Rd., Richfield 44286

Comedian Fortune Feimster

You’ve seen her all over the small screen on shows like Glee, Drunk History and Chelsea Lately. Now you can see her in person this weekend at Hilarities. Actor and Comedian, Fortune Feimster joins us in studio. http://www.pickwickandfrolic.com

the fleur and flour

In the world of event planning food and floral go hand in hand. Kaylee Piper from the fleur and flower shares an easy idea for a table centerpiece. www.thefleurandflour.com

Cleveland National Air Show

The Blue Angels, Wing Walking, and C-130s. You guessed it! It’s time for The Cleveland National Air Show happening Labor Day weekend. Executive Director Kim Dell shares details.

Cleveland National Air Show

September 1 – 3, 2018

Burke Lakefront Airport

www.clevelandairshow.com

Skin Care for the Family

When it comes to your family’s health skincare should be a priority for all ages. Katie Novotny from Apex Skin shares some important information. http://www.apexskin.com