‘Questions were bizarre…’: Zach Smith sounds off on OSU investigation via Twitter

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Now-fired Ohio State University Buckeyes assistant coach Zach Smith has responded to his investigation with a tweet.

Can’t wait 2 disclose the 2.5 hr “investigative” interview I gave 2 the people OSU employed 2 find out if Cch Meyer / Gene Smith did anything wrong… Questions were bizarre & VERY clear they weren’t investigating ANYTHING they were supposed to be… Investigating media backlash. — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) August 24, 2018

Smith was fired last month after his estranged wife, Courtney Smith, asked a judge for a protective order.

Courtney Smith alleged her husband shoved her against a wall and put his hands around her neck in 2015. The university put Meyer on paid leave and began its investigation after Courtney Smith spoke out publicly, sharing text messages and photos she traded in 2015 with Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer. Shelley Meyer is a registered nurse and instructor at Ohio State.

OSU on Wednesday suspended head football coach Urban Meyer three games for mishandling the domestic violence accusations, punishing one of the sport’s most prominent leaders and for keeping an assistant on staff for several years after the coach’s wife accused him of abuse.

The move followed a two-week investigation by a special, independent working group, appointed by the Board of Trustees,

Continuing coverage here.