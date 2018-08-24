× Prosecutor: Police-involved shooting of two men in Lakemore justified

LAKEMORE — The Summit County prosecutor’s office has ruled the police-involved shooting of two men in Lakemore justified.

The shooting took place Feb . 13 in Lakemore.

Police shot two suspects who reportedly rammed a cruiser after stealing from a Tractor Supply store.

According to a press release from Springfield Township police, it happened at 4:46 a.m. after Lakemore police were called to a theft in progress call at Tractor Supply, 1500 Canton Road.

The report released Friday by the Summit County Prosecutor states the officers actions were justified

Both suspects survived. One suspect had a severe head injury and is still receiving medical treatment.

