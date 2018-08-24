Man passes demand note in Elyria bank robbery

ELYRIA, Ohio– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is investigating a bank robbery in Elyria.

It happened at the Fifth Third Bank on Broad Street at about 1:40 p.m.

The FBI said the man handed the teller a demand note and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was wearing a neon yellow shirt, blue jeans, work boots and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 440-323-3302 or 216-522-1400. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

