× Man arrested after being caught on video stomping, punching dog inside Warren business

WARREN, Ohio — A man faces animal cruelty charges after police say surveillance video shows him stomping and punching a dog inside a Warren business.

Jeffery Wells, 53, of Warren, faces a charge of cruelty to companion animals in the case.

According to police reports, officers were called to a disturbance at Fast Lane Food Store, 2650 W. Market St. N.W. at just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, a clerk inside the store unlocked the front door of the business for the officer. Police say Wells and a large dog were inside. Reports state Wells was agitated and claimed one of the clerks slapped him in the face.

The clerk said she was trying to help the dog after Wells started stomping on him.

Reports state that surveillance video shows Wells pull the dog aggressively with a leash before kicking and stomping the dog. Video shows Wells finally punch the dog in the head, reports state.

Wells was then arrested. After his arrest, he told police he was training the dog for a veteran.

He pleaded not guilty in Warren Municipal Court Thursday.