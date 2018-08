KANSAS CITY — The Cleveland Indians game against the Royals in Kansas City was delayed for a short time Friday night due to a fountain problem.

SportsTime Ohio tweeted, “We’re in a ‘Waterfall Delay.'”

The Royals’ water fountain started leaking onto the field and crews began trying to contain it. Royals were ahead by one run in the 4th when it happened.

The game picked up again several minutes later.

Greg Allen returns to the plate after a bizarre delay due to flooding in Kansas City. Watch: https://t.co/z2jBqUFItT pic.twitter.com/grqt8uRj3k — SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) August 25, 2018

Umm is that supposed to look like that? Looks like a delay might be headed our way. pic.twitter.com/LDGojItS86 — SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) August 25, 2018

We're currently in a … *squints* … fountain delay. We'll keep you posted …? pic.twitter.com/bkLsUMd9x9 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 25, 2018