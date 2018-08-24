I-Team investigates Warrensville Heights mayor’s unpaid taxes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio-- Police surrounded a FOX 8 I-Team crew asking questions about more than $13,000 in back taxes owed by Warrensville Heights Mayor Brad Sellers. By the end of the day, we found the full amount suddenly paid.

Records showed Sellers, a former NBA player, owed $13, 575.68 in property taxes and tax trouble dating back years.

Since the mayor gets paid with tax dollars, we investigated. We sent an email. No response. No answer at his home.

Then, we went to city hall. At that time, the city’s director of communication saw our camera and ran upstairs, refusing to stop and listen to why we were there. We followed her and moments later, Warrensville Heights police officers showed up and said we had to go back down to the main city hall lobby.

No answers, even at a time when many residents just got new Cuyahoga County notices showing skyrocketing property values. That could lead to spikes in tax bills.

“He’s the mayor. He should set an example," one resident said.

The I-Team checked tax records for some of the neighbors Sellers' development. Records show the other homeowners were up to date on paying property taxes.

Then, by late Friday afternoon, a surprise. Someone suddenly paid that $13, 575 outstanding tax bill.

Records show the back taxes and charges forSellers had, at one point, totaled as much as $27,446.44. The county said Sellers had entered into a payment plan. But the last payment had been made in June, not when the latest tax bills were due. Until now.