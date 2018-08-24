I-TEAM: Inside look at how police use drones to catch suspects, help save lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD - The Fox 8 I-Team is giving you an inside look at a new way local police are searching for missing people and suspects.

Mansfield Police Chief Ken Coontz explains his department is now going hi-tech from high above.

"This is a tool that can really help us save lives," Coontz told Fox 8 during a police training session Friday.

The officers were finishing their training on a newly purchased drone.

"Our policy and procedures are very strict on when we use it and how we use it," said Lori Cope, Mansfield's Safety-Service Director.

Assistant Police Chief Keith Porch explained the drone will be used in cases, where officers are searching for a missing person, a suspect, or during rescues.

The officers spent time practicing a water rescue while using the drone.

"This is something that will help our police department and our community," said Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker.

While the drone is in the air, officers can monitor the situation inside the mobile command unit.

There are seven police officers assigned to the drone unit, commanded by Lt. Jason Bammann.

"Our training is now complete," Bammann said, "We are now ready to use it whenever it may be needed."