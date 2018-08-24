‘I sincerely apologize:’ Urban Meyer releases statement following suspension

COLUMBUS, Ohio– Urban Meyer took to Twitter on Friday to issue a statement after his suspension.

Ohio State suspended the football coach for three games on Wednesday for mishandling problems with assistant coach Zach Smith.

The two-week investigation found, “a pattern of troubling behavior by Zach Smith: promiscuous and embarrassing sexual behavior, drug abuse, truancy, dishonesty, financial irresponsibility, a possible NCAA violation, and a lengthy police investigation into allegations of criminal domestic violence and cyber crimes.”

Smith was fired last month after his ex-wife, Courtney Smith, requested a protection order.

Meyer posted the following statement on his verified Twitter account:

“My words and demeanor on Wednesday did not show how seriously I take relationship violence. I sincerely apologize. I was taught at a very young age that if I ever hit a woman, I would be kicked out of the house and never welcomed back. I have the same rule in my house and in the Football Program at Ohio State. Over the years, we have worked hard to educate and remind our coaches and players of the seriousness of relationship violence. “I understand my lack of more action in this situation has raised concerns about this commitment. I once against apologize for this, and I extend my empathy to all women, men and families who are affected by relationship violence. This has been a real learning experience for me. I fully intend to use my voice more effectively to be a part of the solution. “Let me say here and now what I should have said on Wednesday: I sincerely apologize to Courtney Smith and her children for what they have gone through.”

