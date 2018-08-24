Hamilton cast explores Cleveland at some of the city’s popular tourist attractions

CLEVELAND — The cast of hit Broadway musical, Hamilton, got a taste of Cleveland tourism during their last week in the city.

According to a Facebook post by the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, the cast of award-winning musical visited the zoo Friday. The zoo shared a photo of the cast, featuring an appearance from Klechka the tiger, along the Wilderness Trek.

Cast member Nik Walker also shared a photo on Twitter Friday from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.

The cast has been bonding with the city of Cleveland during their stay.

They found a place to exercise and home away from home at GrooveRyde, a boutique boxing, cycling and fitness studio near Playhouse Square. A few times a week cast members actually took a class together at GrooveRyde.

Nik Walker also visited Heinen’s downtown location and marveled at it’s beauty, organic food and good prices.

The musical is wrapping up its tour in Cleveland this week. Sunday is the cast’s final show and final day in the city.

We are so happy the Hamilton cast was able to tour our great city and make Cleveland feel like home during their time here.

