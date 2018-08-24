Friday Night Touchdown is back! Here is a list of high school football scores…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High school football season is back in action. It's week one and there are new beginnings for many teams in Northeast Ohio including one of our city schools getting a new field. Our P.J. Zeigler is at the Lutheran East and John Adams game and will have highlights.

Steve Trivisonno and his Mentor Cardinals will host the St. Edward Eagles in the Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week.

Coach Triv has drilled his kids this summer, knowing they return many valuable players from a team that finished as the state runner-up in Division I. Along the way, the Cards took care of the Ed's Eagles and the Ignatius Wildcats.

Get all the highlights and much more when Friday Night Touchdown's 22nd season, fueled by Conrad's, kicks off tonight at 11 p.m. on FOX 8.

Join John Telich, P.J. Ziegler, Dan Coughlin and special guest host Jerod Cherry for highlights from more than 20 local high school football games.

