Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The plaza at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame had some talented musicians visit early this morning. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton joined The Mighty Shaw High School Marching Band and kicked off the 2018 season of Fox 8's Friday Night Touchdown coverage. The band is under the direction of Donshon Wilson. Every Friday morning during high school football season Kenny will highlight a local high school marching band.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video