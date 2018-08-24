× Former employee’s lawsuit against televangelist Ernest Angley lists disturbing accusations

**Editor’s note: Some of the accusations listed in the lawsuit are graphic**

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — A former employee of televangelist Ernest Angley and Grace Cathedral, Inc. accuses Angley of “predatory, harassing and offensive behavior” in a lawsuit filed in Summit County Common Pleas Court on Aug. 22.

The plaintiff worked for Angley in 2004 when he was 18 years old until 2014.

According to the suit, as a condition of the man’s employment, he claims the defendants forced him to undergo a vasectomy— “to ensure that he was never able to have children.”

The plaintiff said in 2004, he asked Angley to come to his home because he had questions some of which were “sexual in nature” about his upcoming marriage. According to the suit, the plaintiff “felt comfortable asking these questions to Angley because he was a man of God and a father figure to him.”

The lawsuit says at some point during that conversation, Angley told the plaintiff he could not offer him any advice unless he saw the plaintiff’s private parts; then, according to the lawsuit, Angley told the plaintiff to touch himself in front of him.

The lawsuit says the plaintiff “was terrified and uncomfortable during the situation, but he reluctantly agreed because Angley was not only his boss, but more importantly was a man of God and he trusted him at that time.” The lawsuit also states Angley told the plaintiff that nobody needed to know about what happened because they would not understand. “It was to stay between the two of them and God,” according to the suit.

The plaintiff claims from that point forward, Angley would frequently ask him personal questions about his sex life and body including how often he was having sex.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff claims he was “physically molested by Angley numerous times” throughout his employment.

“Beginning in the fall of 2006, Angley would summon Plaintiff to his home for a ‘special

anointing’ where Angley would have Plaintiff strip naked and lie on a circular bed while

Angley massaged him,” the lawsuit states.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff has suffered “severe and permanent” injuries, along with “mental anguish.”

He is asking for compensatory and punitive damages for “past and future economic and non-economic losses, including extreme emotional distress and mental anguish, impairment of the quality of life..”

FOX 8 News has reached out to Angley for a comment; we are waiting to hear back.

