Driver killed after striking back of dump truck in Akron

AKRON — A man is dead after striking his vehicle into the back of a dump truck in Akron.

Akron Police Department is investigating the fatal accident that occurred in the 1000 block of Home Avenue on Friday.

A dump truck was reportedly traveling southbound on Home Avenue around 1 p.m. Authorities say the truck was slowing to a stop when a car struck the rear of the dump truck.

Officials say the dump truck was loaded with asphalt at the time of the accident.

The car’s airbags did deploy and the driver was wearing a seat belt, according to police. Authorities reportedly removed the driver from the car and transported him to Akron City Hospital.

He was pronounced dead at around 1:30 p.m.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notifications.

According to police, the truck driver was not injured.