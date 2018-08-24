Caught on video: Suspect hits Willowick officer, leads police on chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOWICK, Ohio-- The Willowick Police Department is searching for a suspect who hit a police officer, smashed into his vehicle and then took off on a high-speed chase. The incident was all caught on camera.

The police officer hit will be OK. Police Chief Brian Turner said his officer was able to move out of the way in time so the car only hit him on the knee. Unfortunately, the suspect got away.

This all happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday. A person called police after they saw a man going through cars in the Shoreland Crossing Development.

Police said when they arrived to Lakewood Lane, they were directed to a small black car that was parked. They noticed a man had the driver’s seat laid back, trying to hide from officers. When an officer got out of his car to walk over, the suspect backed up his car, hitting the officer in the knee and ramming into his police car before taking off.

“What`s shocking is the complete disregard for law enforcement," Chief Turner said. “Now, not only do we have people running from us, but they’re going to hit officers and back into police cars and everything.”

Police said the suspect cut between a utility box and a small tree, then lead officers down Lakeshore to East 250th, then onto the highway with speeds hitting over 120 miles per hour. They eventually lost sight of the person and he got away.

“This is a dangerous individual we do want to get off the street,” Chief Turner said. “Unfortunately, we have very little to work off of right now."

Police were not able to get a good description of the suspect, but after tracking the license plate, they did find out the car was stolen from Euclid. Nothing was reported stolen from the Willowick cars, however, people in Euclid found a few things were taken from their vehicles, including an iPhone.

The chief said he can’t stress enough that people need to lock their car doors. He says most of these people are opportunists and if the car is unlocked they’ll go in and steal something, but if it’s locked they’ll most likely move onto the next vehicle.

Anyone who knows anything is asked to contact Willowick Police Department at 440-585-1234.

