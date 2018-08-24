Burglars targeting different businesses in Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Someone is breaking into businesses in one of Cleveland’s fastest growing neighborhoods. Burglars have targeted a different establishment in the city’s Detroit Shoreway community nearly every night this week.

"After being here for seven years, this is the first time that this building and our business has been burglarized," said Travis Peebles.

Peebles is co-owner of Blazing Saddle Cycle in Cleveland's Detroit Shoreway neighborhood. Surveillance photos show someone who broke into the bicycle shop this past Monday in the middle of the night.

"This individual took some of our electronic devices and some other small retail goods, which we currently have not recovered, as nobody has in the neighborhood because they're obviously still at large," said Peebles.

Business owners along the stretch of Detroit Avenue are keeping an eye out. Just this past week, several businesses have been hit, including restaurants, delis and a meat market.

"It's a great place to work, live and play. We had a string of break-ins and we're right now trying to optimize communication with all the business owners, spread the word out to the community and make sure that everyone's aware of what's happening and can help us help law enforcement solve these crimes," said Jeremy Taylor, safety and community engagement coordinator with the Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization.

"This is a pretty close knit neighborhood and all of us patronize one another, so yeah, we have kept in contact with everyone, trying to just, you know, keep everybody alert and aware of what's going on," said Peebles.

Blazing Saddle is among several businesses targeted earlier this month too.

"The first individual was apprehended and we did recover the bulk of our belongings that were taken, and then again on Monday evening, our building was compromised again," said Peebles.

Investigators say the break-ins have usually occurred between midnight and 4 a.m. and usually involves one or two males wearing masks, who take what they want and leave quickly.

"Aside from our bicycle inventory, there's not a whole lot here for someone to take," Peebles said.

So far, the thieves have made off with mostly iPads, cameras, cash and liquor. No one has been hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Second District detectives at 216-623-5218.