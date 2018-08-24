Billboards donated to help find Ohio teen who disappeared after witnessing a crime

Multiple law enforcement agencies are asking for help finding a missing Ohio teen, and a company has even donated 10 electronic billboards to help.

WLWT reports that Jacob Caldwell, 14, disappeared Aug. 21, 2017, in Sugarcreek Township, Ohio.

Police believe he witnessed a crime on Aug. 15, 2017. He was last seen on surveillance video Aug. 21, 2017. He was wearing a dark shirt, blue shorts and black shoes.

The Outdoor Advertising Association of America has donated more than 10 digital billboards to display his photo and identifying information. The billboards will display Caldwell for four weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Sugarcreek Township Police Department at 937-310-3200.

Read more here.