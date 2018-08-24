$5,000 reward offered in Akron bank robbery

AKRON, Ohio– There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrests in an Akron bank robbery.

Two men walked into the PNC Bank on Massillon Road at about 12:30 p.m. Friday. Akron police said they demanded cash and no gun was seen.

Investigators released three photos of the robbery.

Anyone with tips should call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, the FBI at 330-535-6156, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED or the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text “TIPSCO” with your tip to 274637. Calls can remain anonymous.

