Woman thanks Madison Township officer for playing football with her children

MADISON, Ohio — A Madison Township Police officer reportedly took time out of his day to play with some local kids.

A Fox 8 viewer said that the on-duty officer played football with her and her friends’ children Wednesday instead of “hanging out in a car.”

She shared these photos with Fox 8:

“This is awesome!! Shout out to Madison Township Police!” she said, “With as much negative stories you see and hear on the news about policemen these days, I would like to show them how appreciative we are when they show us that there are also great policemen!! They deserve that, and so much more.”