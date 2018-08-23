× Wildlife officials trying to help deer found with arrow in head in Parma

PARMA, Ohio — Wildlife officials have been looking for a deer which was spotted with an arrow in its head.

A FOX 8 viewer told us the animal was seen earlier this week in yards at State and Sprague roads in Parma.

The woman told us the deer appeared to look healthy. Wildlife officials came out to the area on Thursday to try and help the animal, but it took off.

If you spot the deer, you’re asked to let Parma police know.