Would you believe that so far in August we have NOT logged a single day where the temperature was below normal?

That’s about to change.

Cooler, more fall-like air (Football weather!) is here…for now! Very low humidity will stick around through Friday!

After this brief cool down, we’re warming back up in a big way as we head into the last week of August!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: