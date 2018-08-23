Denzel Ward leaves game with injury, Tyrod Taylor returns

CLEVELAND– It was an eventful first quarter for the Cleveland Browns Thursday night and not in a good way.

While the orange and brown lead the Eagles, they suffered two injuries.

Defensive back Denzel Ward left the game with an injured back. He went to the locker room and will not return.

With a few minutes left in the quarter, QB Tyrod Taylor went down. He rushed to the sideline, grabbing his left hand.

Taylor spent enough time in the locker room for Baker Mayfield to temporarily take over under center. The veteran came back into the game about 2 minutes in the second.

