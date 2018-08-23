Live: Suspects in murder of beloved Cleveland bartender being sentenced



CLEVELAND, Ohio — The individuals involved in the murder of a Cleveland bartender during a bar robbery in 2016 will be sentenced Thursday.

Nigel Brunson, Anita Hollins, Dana Thomas, Dwayne Sims and Gary Lake will be sentenced for their roles in the incident.

On Oct. 24, 2016, three men entered the Cooley Lounge with guns and robbed those inside the bar.

Prosecutors say during the robbery, 44-year-old bartender Melissa Brinker was ordered into the back office and was later shot point-blank.

Officials said the entire robbery was captured on video and forensic evidence linked the suspects to the crime.

Prosecutors say Hollins told the men to rob the bar. She had a previous grudge stemming from an August 2016 incident.

