Two charged after road rage altercation in Willoughby

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Two people have been charged following a road rage altercation in Willoughby Wednesday.

Willoughby Police Department said around 10:30 a.m. they were alerted by a stopped motorist that a woman had fired a handgun at him.

According to authorities, a pick-up truck with a landscaping trailer was heading northbound on Lost Nation Road, going over SR 2, in the right lane.

Police say a sedan was traveling northbound on Lost Nation Road in the left lane and had passed the truck. Once it passed the truck, the sedan reportedly “cut in front of the truck allegedly almost causing a crash.”

Both vehicles continued northbound, according to police. However, the sedan stopped briefly to turn into a parking lot.

Police say the truck then pulled around the sedan and stopped. The occupants of the two vehicles reportedly began arguing.

The passenger of the truck reportedly threw a water bottle through the open window of the sedan, hitting 39-year-old Zoe Anderson, of Willoughby.

According to officials, Anderson then pulled out a 9mm firearm from her purse and shot one round into the air in front of the truck’s passenger. The driver of the truck reportedly backed away from the sedan and Anderson drove eastbound into an apartment complex.

Anderson allegedly stopped her car several hundred feet down the road, exited the vehicle, and pointed her gun at the truck for several seconds, according to authorities.

Police say they located Anderson inside the apartment complex office where she was placed under arrest. Anderson was reportedly charged with discharging a firearm within the city and aggravated menacing. Anderson had her initial court appearance Thursday morning.

The passenger of the truck, identified as 48-year-old Louis Paroska of Euclid, was charged with assault and disorderly conduct, according to police. Paroska’s initial court appearance was scheduled for August 30 at 8:15 a.m.