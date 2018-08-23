× Show Info: August 23, 2018

Graf Growers Mobile Flower Truck

You’ve seen food trucks but what about flower trucks? Karlie and Lisa Graf from Graf Growers show off Gladys! http://www.grafgrowers.com/

1015 White Pond Dr., Akron 44320

Rennick Meat Market

We head east to Ashtabula where the folks at Rennick Meat Market are serving fresh, quality food cook the old school way. http://www.rennickmeatmarket.com/

1104 Bridge St., Ashtabula 44004

MANCAN

Forget the hot dogs and beer because MANCAN is said to be the coolest tailgating accessory of the season. Graham Veysey showcases the wine in the can. www.mancanwine.com

Back to School Sleep

It can be tough for kids to get back into a good sleep routine for school. But there’s things parents and grandparents can do to help. Dr. Vaishal Shah from The Cleveland Clinic shares details. www.ccf.org

Giving back to the Motorcycle Community

There’s a way for you this weekend to get involved and give back to those who have served our country.

VetFest Ohio

August 25th 1-7p.m.

Rip Rap Roadhouse,

Dayton, Ohio

www.vetfestohio.com

The Book Store and The Handmade Marketplace

Even if you’re not heading to school. This time of year is a great excuse to pick up a new book down in Medina, there’s a boutique bookstore featuring the newest titles and all sorts of handmade goods. www.thebookstoreinmedina.com

109 W Washington St., Medina 44256

Panera Mac & Cheese Bowls

We talk about it often on New Day Cleveland…how the people at Panera Bread do so much to give back to the community. Besides introducing some new mac and cheese dishes…now they want you to come for for them. Kim Francesangelo and Stephanie Roesch from Panera share details. www.panerabread.com

Panera Bread

Manager Open Interviews

9a-3p August 27th

Chapel Hill Panera, Cuyahoga Falls

9a-3p August 29th

Tiedeman Road Panera, Brooklyn