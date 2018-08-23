Show Info: August 23, 2018
Graf Growers Mobile Flower Truck
You’ve seen food trucks but what about flower trucks? Karlie and Lisa Graf from Graf Growers show off Gladys! http://www.grafgrowers.com/
1015 White Pond Dr., Akron 44320
Rennick Meat Market
We head east to Ashtabula where the folks at Rennick Meat Market are serving fresh, quality food cook the old school way. http://www.rennickmeatmarket.com/
1104 Bridge St., Ashtabula 44004
MANCAN
Forget the hot dogs and beer because MANCAN is said to be the coolest tailgating accessory of the season. Graham Veysey showcases the wine in the can. www.mancanwine.com
Back to School Sleep
It can be tough for kids to get back into a good sleep routine for school. But there’s things parents and grandparents can do to help. Dr. Vaishal Shah from The Cleveland Clinic shares details. www.ccf.org
Giving back to the Motorcycle Community
There’s a way for you this weekend to get involved and give back to those who have served our country.
VetFest Ohio
August 25th 1-7p.m.
Rip Rap Roadhouse,
Dayton, Ohio
www.vetfestohio.com
The Book Store and The Handmade Marketplace
Even if you’re not heading to school. This time of year is a great excuse to pick up a new book down in Medina, there’s a boutique bookstore featuring the newest titles and all sorts of handmade goods. www.thebookstoreinmedina.com
109 W Washington St., Medina 44256
Panera Mac & Cheese Bowls
We talk about it often on New Day Cleveland…how the people at Panera Bread do so much to give back to the community. Besides introducing some new mac and cheese dishes…now they want you to come for for them. Kim Francesangelo and Stephanie Roesch from Panera share details. www.panerabread.com
Panera Bread
Manager Open Interviews
9a-3p August 27th
Chapel Hill Panera, Cuyahoga Falls
9a-3p August 29th
Tiedeman Road Panera, Brooklyn