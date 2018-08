ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Police are asking for help locating a 14-year-old Zanesville girl believed to be in Cleveland.

According to Cleveland police, Desandra L. Thompson has been missing since May.

Police believe she may be in the area of East 131st Street and Hayden Avenue.

She is described as being 5’2″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police third district at 216-623-5300 or 216-621-1234.