Police ask drivers to avoid area of water main break

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A portion of Cedar Rd. was closed in Cleveland Heights early Thursday because of a water main break.

Cedar Rd. was closed from Fairmount Blvd. to S. Overlook Rd. as crews worked to fix the problem.

Cleveland Heights police posted on Facebook early Thursday that the water main break was causing "traffic lane closures in the area." They asked drivers to "avoid the area."

Water was rushing down the side streets toward University Circle, but all of those roads remained open.

