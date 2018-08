KEY LARGO, Fla. — Crocodiles aren’t an uncommon sight in Florida.

But a crocodile on a noodle?

Resident Victor Perez took a photo of just that in Key Largo earlier this month. He posted the photo on Instagram.

“We see crocs from time to time in our canal but never ever one on a noodle,” Perez told Fox 13. “He could have been from up north on vacation just chilling.”

