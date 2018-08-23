Man charged in death of 6-month-old baby pleads not guilty

MEDINA, Ohio — A man indicted in the death of a 6-month-old girl who was left in a car at a Medina park pleaded not guilty to his charges.

Christopher Lee Stewart, of Lodi, faces charges of endangering children. He appeared in court Thursday.

A judge continued his personal recognizance bond.

On July 14, emergency crews responded to a call for an unresponsive child at Ray Mellert Park. She was taken to Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital, where attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.

The baby was left in the car for two and a half hours, according to Medina police.

The temperature in Medina that day reached 90 degrees. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the temperature in a hot car can rise nearly 20 degrees in 10 minutes.

