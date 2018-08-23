Local travel to Mexico remains steady despite travel advisory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio - There is growing concern regarding the safety of American travelers in Mexico after the U.S. State Department updated a travel advisory, urging tourists to use increased caution in the country.

"I think it's of concern," said traveler Cynthia Carrizales at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, "I don't think it should be dismissed."

She is one of many local travelers questioning the safety of a trip to the country after a series of grisly discoveries this week. Eight bodies, some dismembered were found on the streets of Cancun, outside the hotel beach zone. The remains have not been identified.

"You figure there are 600 to 1,000 people a week from Cleveland going to Cancun and you'd hear about that if there are problems," explained Michael Benz of Professional Travel, INC. in North Olmsted.

Benz says out of several hundred clients inquiring about Mexico travel, five parties were nervous about their pre-planned trip, yet only one cancelled. Despite the increased concern other tourists are not deterred by the latest advisory.

"I've been to Mexico a few times and have never had an issue myself so it doesn't scare me," said Kelly Ziemski, "I feel as long as I stay within the resort compound itself I feel pretty safe."

Other travel agents seem to agree with Ziemski. According to Canary Travel in Cleveland, as long as tourists use good judgement they should remain safe. The company says they have experienced an increase in calls and emails of clients double checking their travel plans.

"You hate to say it's hype because you need people to be aware and not be blind to the possibility because we can send them all kinds of places around the world whether it's Europe, or Chicago or something and there's advice to be given to each of those locations," explained Benz.

Despite the latest alert and violent crime, Benz cautions tourists against the false link between the events.

"This recent advisory came out current or just hours before these latest incidents in Cancun so they weren't tied to these recent incidents but just happened to come out concurrently."

According to a spokesperson at the Akron Canton Airport (CAK), 400 people a month travel from their airport to Mexico. The top destinations in Mexico for tourists out of CAK are Cancun, Mexico City and Monterrey.

You can find a detailed look at the travel advisory here.