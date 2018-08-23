× King Bio recalls 32 medicines for infants, children due to ‘microbial contamination’

A company that makes homeopathic children’s medicines has recalled about one year’s worth of 32 types made to treat everything from chicken pox to coughs.

According to King Bio, “a small percentage” of products made between Aug. 1, 2017, and April 2018 tested positive for microbial contamination.

According to the recall: Administration or use of drug products with microbial contamination, could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention, and could result in infections that could be life threatening to certain individuals. King Bio has not received reports of injury or illness to date.

The list of medicines includes 13 under the brand name SafeCare RX, which is only used by medical professionals.

King Bio says anyone who has the recalled product should discontinue use and distribution and contact King Bio at recall@kingbio.net to return the product. Customers with questions can call 866-298-2740.