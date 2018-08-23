I-TEAM: Slain officer’s wife works as part of a crisis crew to help the brokenhearted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – The Fox 8 I-Team is taking you inside Cleveland’s homicide unit where a special team offers help for people caught up in violent crime and one of those helping is the wife of an officer killed in the line of duty.

“I think it’s important that I can relate to what is happening,” said Grace Leon of Front Line Service, “It does take me back when everything happened to me.”

Leon’s husband, Wayne, a Cleveland police officer, was killed in the line of duty 18 years ago.

Leon now spends her days inside the city’s homicide unit. She says she leans on her own experiences with tragedy and grief to help the brokenhearted.

“I am the liaison between the families and the detectives,” Leon explained, “If the families have questions on their case I can confer with the detectives and get their questions answered and then get back to the families.”

Leon is one of several social workers with Front Line Service working daily with homicide detectives.

“Front Line Service started the only program like this in the country,” said Rosemary Creeden, Associate Director of Trauma Services for Front Line.

Lt. Ali Pillow, homicide unit supervisor, says when a homicide happens detectives can call a social worker to the scene to meet with family members.

“It gives me a sense of relief because I know the family will be taken care of and we can work on getting the case solved,” Pillow said.

