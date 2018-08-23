High school football season back in action

CLEVELAND — High school football is back this evening, just one day before FOX 8’s award-winning ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ kicks off for its 22nd season.

Several teams are playing this evening. You can keep up to date with tonight’s latest scores here.

The 2018 season premiere of ‘Friday Night Touchdown’, fueled by Conrad’s, kicks off tomorrow, August 24 at 11:00 p.m.

Join John Telich, P.J. Ziegler, Dan Coughlin and special guest host Jerod Cherry for highlights from more than 20 local high school football games.

Continuing coverage of high school football here.