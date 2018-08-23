Francisco Lindor to wear cleats with special message for MLB Players’ Weekend

CLEVELAND– His jersey will say Mr. Smile, but his cleats will carry a more serious message.

The second MLB Players’ Weekend is Aug. 24 to Aug 26 and gives the league a chance to show more personality. Players pick a nicknames and for Francisco Lindor, the Indians All-Star shortstop with the pearly whites, Mr. Smile is an obvious choice.

His New Balance cleats are covered in hashtags, including #EndBullying, #RememberParkland and #NoMoreShootings. There’s also a cause close to his heart: #PuertoRicoStrong.

“Being Puerto Rican, we went through a lot of things this past year, with the hurricane, no electricity, no water, no food, not being able to communicate with people. I’m with them. I’m thinking of them. I have them on my cleats. There’s not a day that goes by that I took it for granted what they went through because I wasn’t in Puerto Rico, I was playing,” Lindor said.

