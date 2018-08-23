Fox Recipe Box: Low Carb Seafood Enchiladas

CLEVELAND, Oh — Lots of people are trying to cut down on ‘carbs’ and finding ways to re-create favorite recipes with lower carb ingredients. That’s exactly what Brittani Bo Baker loves to do. She’s been tweaking some of her favorites dishes and making them more low carb. Brittani showed Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how to make ‘Low Carb Seafood Enchiladas’.

Brittani is a managing partner at Bubba’s-Q restaurant in Avon and also the creator behind Grammaw Knows line of seasoning.

Brittani Bo Baker’s Low Carb Seafood Enchiladas

1 Tablespoon Grammaw Knows Fajitas

2 teaspoons Grammaw Knows Everything

2 Tablespoons Butter

2 large lime leaves

2 cups of Cotija cheese

1/2 cup of Queso Fresco cheese

2 cups of seafood (drained and chopped) (I used lump crab and scallops)

8 oz Enchilada sauce

1 head of cabbage (stem chopped and boiled for 10 minutes)

1/2 cup diced green onions

2 garlic cloves minced

1/4 cup of fresh Cilantro (chopped)

1 lime

Optional Additional Toppings

-Sliced Avocado

-Crispy onions

-Fat Free greek yogurt

-Black olives

-Sliced tomatoes

Directions:

1.) On medium heat in a saucepan melt butter, and sauté green onions, garlic, lime leaves.

2.) Add Seafood season with Grammaw Knows fajitas and Grammaw Knows Everything cook for about 5-7 minutes, squeeze with half of a limes juice.

3.) Drain the cabbage and carefully peel off the leaves.

4.) Stuff each cabbage leave with about 3 Tablespoons of your seafood mix and 1 Tablespoon of Cotija cheese.

5.) Place stuffed leaves in a baking dish and cover with enchilada sauce.

6.) Preheat oven to 410 degrees Fahrenheit and bake for 15 minutes.

7.) Remove from oven and cover with remaining Cotija cheese and Queso Fresco, return to oven for another 10 minutes to melt cheese.

8.) Remove from oven, plate, top with fresh cilantro and any optional additional toppings.