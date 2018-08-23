Fox 8 Jukebox: Nathan-Paul and the Admirables

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Nathan-Paul and the Admirables is a funky soul band based out of Akron. The band is known for creating 'good vibes' and getting crowds to their feet. The band is part of the 3rd Annual Rubber City Jazz & Blues Festival that runs through August Sunday 26th. Click here to be directed to the band's Facebook page.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video