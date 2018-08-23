Florida police release terrifying video of arsonist in action

MIRAMAR, Florida — A Florida family is trying to figure out why an arsonist decided to set one of their vehicles on fire.

The Miramar Police Department posted video to Facebook that shows a man with long hair and white tennis shoes walk up to the vehicle, pour some sort of accelerant on it, light it on fire, and run away.

Alexander Caro said a neighbor woke the family up by knocking frantically on their door.

“We had no clue what was going on. Come here and our car is literally on fire from bumper to bumper,” Caro told WSVN in Miami.

“You never expect to wake up and see your car on fire,” he said.

All that is left of the SUV is a burned out shell. Caro is thankful the fire didn’t spread to his house and that his wife and two children are safe.

“It makes it that much frightening specially not knowing why we were targeted in particular or if it was a random act. All those unanswered questions make it that much more to deal with,” he said.

Police hope someone will recognize the man in the video.

“We’re just still trying to make sense of it all,” Caro said. “To be honest with you it’s still very, very surreal.”

There is a $3,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.