Cleveland Metroparks Zoo rhino family welcomes new baby

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A second Eastern black rhino has been born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Mom, Inge, a 25-year-old rhino, gave birth to the calf on Aug. 20. The new calf’s father is named Forrest. Her aunt is Kibibbi, who has a 7-month-old calf, Lulu.

According to the zoo, both Inge and her calf are doing well and have been under constant watch by the zoo’s animal care team. In order to stimulate the mother-calf bond, Inge and the calf will not be visible to the public yet.

The calf is Inge’s fifth and is the seventh born at the zoo.

“We’re very excited to welcome our second Eastern black rhino calf born here at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo this year,” Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Christopher Kuhar, PhD, said in a release. “We hope these significant births inspire guests to learn more about this critically endangered species and how they can help protect Eastern black rhinos in the wild.”

The zoo also announced the debut of a new rhino video camera, which will allow viewers to check in on the rhino yard at the zoo 24/7. To view that camera, click here.