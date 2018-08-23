× Browns host Eagles in dress rehearsal

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Browns host the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the third preseason game of the year Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Kickoff is shortly after 8 p.m. You can catch all the action on FOX 8.

The Browns are 1-1 in the preseason while the Eagles are 0-2.

It’s the dress rehearsal game, pivotal for players fighting for roster spots when the season opens on Sept. 9. The final preseason matchup is Aug. 30 in Detroit. Then teams have to cut their rosters to 53 players.

The starters are expected to play the first half. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor will be without wide receiver Josh Gordon and likely without Antonio Callaway, who is dealing with a groin injury.

“We have tremendous playmakers, the more we can get those guys the ball and allow them to go out there and make plays, the better we are as a team,” Taylor said. “You want to take it game by game and improve on something different each game.”

