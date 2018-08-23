Akron man to pay funeral expenses, sentenced to life in prison for selling woman drugs that killed her

AKRON — An Akron man has been sentenced to life in prison and was ordered to pay funeral costs for a woman who died from drugs he sold her.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Department of Justice, 29-year-old Ryan Sumlin was convicted by a jury on charges of distribution of fentanyl and heroin that resulted in death, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute heroin, earlier this year.

Sumlin reportedly sold a mix of fentanyl and heroin to 23-year-old Carrie Dobbins on March 28, 2015.

Officials say Sumlin mixed the fentanyl with heroin, “which is far more powerful,” and did not tell his customers.

Akron police say they found more than 220 grams of fentanyl at Sumlin’s house when he was arrested. Officials also say he continued to sell drugs after Dobbins died and while he was out on bond facing state criminal charges.

Thursday, a judge sentenced Sumlin to life in prison on the first two counts — distribution of fentanyl and heroin that resulted in death, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl — and 30 years in prison on the third count, possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Sumlin was also ordered to to pay restitution of $4,639.85, the cost of Dobbins’ funeral.

“This defendant is responsible for the death of a young woman in Akron after he sold her fentanyl that came from China,” U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman said, “We will prosecute cases that target this epidemic from all fronts, whether it’s doctors irresponsibly overprescribing, dealers profiting off the misery of their neighbors, or suppliers shipping drugs around the globe.”

According to court documents and trial testimony, the fentanyl Sumlin obtained originally came from China.

This case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Akron Police Department and the Fairlawn Police Department.